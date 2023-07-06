Release Nnamdi Kanu to suppress insecurity in S-East, Iwuanyanwu begs Tinubu





**Says insecurity in South-East arose due to Kanu’s incarceration

**Adds Igbo free-to-live, trade-in Lagos

By Dickson Omobola

PRESIDENT-GENERAL of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday, appealed to the Federal Government to have Mazi Nnamdi Kanu released, saying his continuous detention is a deliberate attempt by some elements to destroy the economy of the South-East.

Iwuanyanwu, who spoke in Lagos during the first official tour of South-West states, told newsmen that insecurity in the South-East arose due to the incarceration of Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafar, IPOB, would be suppressed if he is set free.

The Ohanaeze leader said: “We don’t have security problems in the South-East, we have said release Nnamdi because the young people are supporters of Nnamdi Kanu. When we look at it seriously, we have not seen any offence committed by Kanu. In fact, the court has said he should be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper