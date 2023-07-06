Reps urge FERMA to fix Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe federal road in S/East





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives at the Thursday plenary urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently repair or reconstruct the failed portions of the Oba-Aquata-Akokwa- Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Idemili North/ldemili South, Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato North/ldeato South Federal Constituencies of Anambra and Imo States.

The call came on the heels of a motion moved by Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere and 3 other lawmakers.

Presenting the motion on behalf of others, Ugochinyere said that Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road was one of the federal roads in the country, over which the federal government through the relevant ministry and agency, exercised maintenance functions

He regretted that despite the construction, repairs or maintenance work carried out on the road by FERMA and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the past, the road has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper