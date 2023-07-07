9/11 survivor dies in attempt to save drowning kids





A 43-year-old father and 9/11 attack survivor, Luke Laidley, has died following an attempt to save several kids from drowning.

The of three had been celebrating the July 4th holiday near Chicago’s Elder Beach on Lake Michigan around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, while towing a raft loaded with kids when the boat abruptly capsized.

According to ABC 7 Chicago on Thursday, Winnetka fire officials disclosed that Laidley immediately jumped into the water to save some of the children who were unable to swim.

The officials added that he was under the water for about a minute before he and the children were pulled to safety.

The reports added that CPR was performed on him before he was rushed to Evanston Hospital where he died hours later.

The father of three who leaves behind his children, aged 7, 5, and 3, was a Chicago native who graduated from Boston College and moved to New York to work at Morgan Stanley, an investment banking firm on the 61st floor of Tower Two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper