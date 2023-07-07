Assets declaration charge: Detained DCP Abba Kyari secures N50m bail





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, granted bail to the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to the tune of N50 million.

The bail was in relation to the allegation that Kyari, who is facing a separate charge over alleged involvement in drug trafficking, failed to declare his assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The NDLEA had initiated a 24-count charge against the suspended DCP and two of his siblings.

Other defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022, are Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari.

The court in a ruling delivered by Justice James Omotosho held that the charge the NDLEA preferred against the defendants contained bailable offences.

Consequently, it granted conditional bail to the embattled DCP who was ordered to produce two sureties in the like sum.

The court stressed that the sureties must be owners of landed property not valued below N25 million and located…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper