Ben Carson, Kumuyi inspired me – UTME top scorer, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh





Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the student who scored the highest in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), said she was inspired by the American neurosurgeon, Dr Ben Carson, and the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

Umeh disclosed this while speaking in a interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Recall that the news of the UTME top scorer has generated controversies over the past week, after another UTME candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, claimed she scored the highest with 362 marks.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which organises UTME, has established Ejikeme’s claim a fraud and authenticated Umeh’s 360 marks as the highest for the year.

But, during her interview on Arise TV, the student of Deeper Life High School in Mowe, Lagos, said early preparation for the exam was critical to her outstanding UTME performance.

Umeh said she started preparing for the examination immediately she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper