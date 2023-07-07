Gunmen kill 4, injure 2 in Plateau communities





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos— Two people have been shot dead and two others wounded in Kwahas Ruff and Milet communities, Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This happened on Wednesday night as the armed men were said to be passing through the communities.

The shooting followed an earlier attack in the early hours of Saturday at the Teng and Pwaskop communities in Pushit District of the council, where two people were killed and houses burnt.

Adamu Luka from Kwahas told Vanguard that the assailants, who were on transit along the Mangu-Bokkos Road, opened fire and shot two women. While one survived, the other, a widow with little children, didn’t make it to the hospital.

He said: “They attacked residents of Kwahas community in Ruff, Kombun District of Mangu council about 08:30p.m., of July 5. They were passing along the Mangu-Bokkos Road, and on getting to Kwahas village, they opened fire and shot two women, one of the victims, Mrs….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper