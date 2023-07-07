Insecurity: Troops kill 51 terrorists, bandits, ESN militants in fire-fights





By Kingsley Omonobi & Ndahi Marama

Troops fighting to rid the country of criminal elements, terrorists/bandits and economic saboteurs have eliminated 51 of such elements in several operations across Nigeria, while also rescuing 94 kidnapped civilians.

210 criminals, including terrorists, their collaborators, armed bandits, perpetrators of oil theft, IPOB/ESN militants, among others, were also arrested during various counter operations.

This is even as troops in the Niger Delta discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 125 storage tanks, 227 ovens, 11 dugout pits and 21 wooden boats, while denying oil thieves over N500 million worth of stolen crude.

Deputy Director, Coordination, in the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Abdullahi Ibrahim, who disclosed this on behalf of the Director, Defence Media Operations, yesterday, equally stated that troops recovered 1,675,700 liters of crude oil, 74,500 liters of Automotive Gas Oil, 10 vehicles,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper