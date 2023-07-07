Nigeria confirms 798 cases of mouth disease in 7 months





… Records one death

… Says 654 of confirmed cases not vaccinated

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has said that a total of 798 confirmed cases of diphtheria have been recorded in Nigeria with one death since December 2022.

In an official press statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa also disclosed that 654 cases of the 798 confirmed cases were not vaccinated.

Acknowledging that the Centre was aware of the death of a four-year-old with diphtheria in June 2023 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, he also noted that since December 2022, the country has reported multiple diphtheria outbreaks in different states across the country.

The statement stated that: “As of June 30th, 2023, there have been 798 confirmed diphtheria cases from 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in eight (8) States including the FCT.

“Most of the cases (782) were recorded in Kano. Other States with cases…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper