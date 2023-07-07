Nigeria practising plutocracy not democracy —Falana





Benin City- HUMAN Rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has lamented that “plutocracy has replaced democracy in Nigeria,” the effect of which is that “people have lost confidence in the democratic process.”

Falana stated this in a keynote address, titled: ‘General Elections in Nigeria 2023: A Review of the Nation’s Political Culture and Electoral Integrity’, and delivered at the 2023 Law Week Programme of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Benin branch, held in Benin City, Edo State.

Falana urged the NBA to put pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to “address the problems of the late arrival of INEC officials and ballot materials at the polling stations, malfunctioning BVAS machines, and limited or non-transmission of the results from the polling units to Results Viewing Portal, IReV.”

According to him, “out of the 93 million voters that were registered; only 22 million voted in the presidential election.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper