Oborevwori wins as Supreme Court dismisses Ikie’s suit





…Slams N6 million fine on appellant

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgement of the apex court, delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to Justice Agim, “the mere fact that there were differentials in names does not amount to falsity.

“An error in date of birth in a certificate not shown evidentially to emanate from the respondent cannot amount to falsity”.

In dismissing the appeal for lacking in merit, the court ordered Chief Ikie to pay N3 million each as cost to PDP and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori.

Chief Ikie a gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP had in October 2022 dragged Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to court, alleging that the former submitted false documents to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper