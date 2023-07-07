OceanGate suspends all expeditions over Titanic sub implosion





The company that operated the sub which imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, killing all five people aboard, said Thursday it had halted all activities indefinitely.

The Titan sub was reported missing on June 18 and the US Coast Guard said on June 22 that the vessel had suffered a catastrophic implosion, ending a rescue operation that had captivated the world.

US-based OceanGate said on its website that it had “suspended all exploration and commercial operations” two weeks after the tragedy, in which company CEO Stockton Rush was among the dead.

Also on board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Experts last week recovered presumed human remains from the sub wreckage that was found on the ocean floor and taken to the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland in east Canada.

The victims are presumed to have died instantly when the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper