Our bills in 10th Assembly will restructure Nigeria’s economy – Kalu, Reps’ deputy speaker





…as NESG seeks better laws to improve ease of doing business

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that the 10th National Assembly will priotize healthy pieces of legislations that will impact the economy positively.

He said that the House was in tandem with the executive arm of the government to better the lots of the citizenry haven studied the national objective of the current administration.

Kalu’s assurance came as a response to the request of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) whose officials in the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable of the Nigeria led by Tayo Adeloju paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday.

Kalu said: “You have decided to come at the formative stage of the 10th Assembly so that whatever comes out of it is going to reflect on the legislative instrument we are going to use.

“The 10th Assembly is currently cooking its legislative agenda and one of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper