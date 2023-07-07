Plateau task force uncovers excavation of solid mineral in govt offices





….Recovers 19 vehicles from former officials

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The task force set by the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang to recover the purported auctioned of government property has called on the contractor who excavated mineral resources and damaged offices at the premises of the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme, PADP to restore the property in line with the agreement signed.

The task force also called on those raising structures on the encroached lands at the green area near Yelwa Club as well as the Kara market to stop work. This as the leadership of the market fingers two former Commissioners in the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Lands and Survey for directly supervising the sales of the encroached portion of the market.

While on an on-the-spot assessment of the devastation done on some structures at PADP, David Zoyong, a member of the task force and, the sub-committee chair on government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper