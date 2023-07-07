Supreme Court frees Senator Nwaoboshi, quashes his 7 years jail sentence





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Respite came the way of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on Friday, as the Supreme Court, quashed hi seven years prison sentence.

The apex court, which invalidated the money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against the lawmaker who hitherto represented Delta North Senatorial District, ordered his immediate release from prison custody.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Lagos had in a judgement it delivered on July 1, 2022, sentenced Senator Nwaoboshi to prison after it convicted him on a two-count charge the EFCC brought against him.

The appellate court equally ordered that his two companies- Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd- be wound up, in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021

However, the Supreme Court, in a split decision of four-to-one, nullified the judgement of the appellate court.

It upheld the initial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper