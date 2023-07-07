Tinubu’s intervention on taxes will relieve Nigerian businesses of undue burden —NACCIMA





The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, has welcome the suspension of the five per cent Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as the Excise Duty escalation on locally manufactured products. taxes, noting that it will ensure that Nigerian businesses are relieved of undue burden.

In his reaction, National President, NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, said: “We appreciate the administration’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerian businesses are not unduly burdened by unfavourable policies.

“We note that the tax changes were intended to raise revenue while addressing important public health and environmental concerns. However, the lack of adequate notice and clarity on the implementation of the changes has resulted in significant challenges for affected businesses, including rising costs, falling margins and capacity underutilization.

“We commend the decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign executive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper