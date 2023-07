World number one Iga Swiatek reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Petra Martic.

Top seed Swiatek, the reigning US Open and French Open champion next faces 14th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Victory in that clash will give the 22-year-old Pole a place in the quarter-finals for the first time.

The post Top seed Swiatek into Wimbledon last 16 appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper