We can close 10 million metre gap – AMMON

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria, AMMON has urged the government to reverse the proposed use of $155m World Bank loan for importation of metres.

The association urged the government to channel the fund to local industries to catalyse the economy, saying that it can close the 10 million metre gaps in 18 months, if given the needed support.

The treasurer of the association and CEO Holley Metering Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke, who made the position known in Abuja, insisted that the proposed tender for bidding if carried out on Tuesday, July 11, would be inimical to the local content policy of government.

Okeke made the position known while speaking on the proposed opening of bidding process for the World Bank project on Tuesday, July 11th 2023.

He said about 20 out of 40 local metre manufacturing companies received award by November last years which has not begun.

