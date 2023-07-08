8 arrested for illegal taxation on Benue highways





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than eight members of the illegal tax syndicate operating in parts of Benue state have been arrested by the Benue State Internal Revenue Services, BIRS, taskforce team on illegal checkpoints.

They were nabbed where they allegedly mounted illegal roadblocks and posed as tax collectors on major roads to extort transporters and business persons in Vandeikya and Konshisha Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

According to the BIRS Chairman’s Media Assistant, the victims of the criminal gangs were mainly transporters and business persons who trade and haul farm produce from the rural communities and local markets of the state to other parts of the country.

The arrest of the gang members came a few days after the acting Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Emmanuel Agema inaugurated a task force to sanitize the state of all illegal tax checkpoints, and have the operators of such checkpoints arrested.

The acting Chairman who had also solicited the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper