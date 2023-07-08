Amnesty Office, NAPTIN to train ex-agitators on power sector





By Fortune Eromosele

The Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP and the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, NAPTIN have recommitted to deepening their intent for collaboration to train ex-agitators on related areas in the power sector.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Freston Akpor, SA Media to the PAP Interim Administrator, the planned collaboration will see NAPTIN train ex-agitators as part of the non-formal education vocational training scheme of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The statement added that the latest collaboration formed part of discussions held when the NAPTIN Director-General, Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode and his management team paid a courtesy call to the PAP Interim Administrator, Major-Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

In his remarks, the NAPTIN DG expressed the Institute’s readiness to partner with the PAP in broader areas to build the capacity of ex-agitators and youths in the Niger Delta to play critical roles in the power…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper