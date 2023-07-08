Amotekun arrests 2 for impersonating police, FRSC officers, stealing in Osun





Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, State Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, on Friday said two suspects were arrested by the corps for impersonating as police and road safety officers and stealing in Ile-Ife.

Adewinmbi in a statement, said the suspects, Isaiah Ezekiel, 41, from Cross River and John Koffi, 60 from Togo, on Thursday, conspired and burgled a house in Eleweran Kajola Village Ile-Ife, where they stole a bag of cement.

He said Ezekiel would dresss in a mobile-police uniform, while his accomplice, Koffi, would put on a Federal Road Safety Corps’ (FRSC) barret, when they went out for their criminal operations.

“The suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Ile-Ife Amotekun Command by a resident, who spotted Ezekiel around 11.00 p.m, with a bag of cement.

“Operatives of the corps swung into action and arrested the suspect, Ezekiel, who subsequently gave up his accomplice, Koffi.

“He equally confessed that they have both been robbing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper