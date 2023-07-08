Don’t negotiate with bandits; Northern leaders warn Tinubu





•Say, way forward is to crush them, take them out of existence

•Negotiating with terrorists is to endorse criminality

By Peter Duru, Makurdi, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna & Ogalah Ibrahim, Katsina

Northern leaders have rejected a call by former governor of Zamfara State, Malam Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country and grant them amnesty as it was done for Niger Delta militants by the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration. In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue state, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “there is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper