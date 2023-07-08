I was left paralyzed after DSS operatives beat me with axes, cutlasses — Security guard





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A private security guard, Olakunle Ewuoso has disclosed that he is living in fear following his face-off with an operative of the State Security in Osun state identified as Sola after an argument between them.

Ewuoso, 27, who works as a guard with a restaurant in the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo had an argument with the said DSS personnel for allegedly parking a motorcycle on a feeder road that leads to the restaurant on Wednesday.

The guard had approached the motorcyclists that brings Sola to the area for shopping to move his bike off the road but they refused which led to a fight and Sola, along with the motorcyclists was seen in a video pummeling the guard.

Residents and shop owners in the area had herculean tasks in a bid to rescue him from his tormentors.

Findings revealed that after the brawl, Ewuoso was invited to the DSS command with his boss, where he was tortured for his guts to engage one of their personnel in a fight and was asked to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper