Insecurity: Aso Villa playing host to those Nigeria should have prosecuted —Col. Stan-Labo 





•How Tinubu can avoid the Buhari era

•Says for past 8 years Nigerians moved like sheep without shepherd

By Prisca Sam-Duru

During the week, President Bola Tinubu met with the new service chiefs. Following their meeting, the service chiefs, as usual, dished out what they want Nigerians to expect from their appointments.

While some Nigerians think their promises are the same old stories, many others are busy debating on the quality of the appointees including whether it is appropriate for a retired policeman to be appointed as the National Security Adviser.

Well, to answer some of the questions, Col. Hassan Stan-labo, a security expert was on Arise Television, saying that the appointments were in order, noting that the “gentlemen picked are highly qualified in every perspective.” He stressed however that “What is left is for us to see how they bring the wealth of experience which they’ve garnered all along the years. Let’s see how they apply them to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper