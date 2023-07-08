Isese festival: Emir of Ilorin frowns at Soyinka’s accusation





The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, says the claim by Prof. Wole Soyinka on disallowing traditional festivals is not only nauseating but also uncharitable to the people of Ilorin emirate.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, had earlier written an open letter to the Emir of Ilorin on his position in preventing Isese festival proposed to be hosted in the ancient city of Ilorin.

The festival was organised by one Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, an Osun Priestess.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam AbdulAzeez Arowona, in Ilorin on Friday.

Gambari said that the response was to provide clarifications to the highly respected scholar, who had for many decades, dominated the media as a celebrated academic Icon and promoter of African cultures globally.

“In order to set records straight, Professor Wole Soyinka tends to be economical with facts, forgetting that war is nobody’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper