Isese Festival: I don’t intend to bring idol worship to Ilorin, says Obatala priestess





By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A traditional worshipper of Obatala based in Ilorin, The Priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji has said that it’s not her intention to bring idol worship to the Islamic city, even as she urged the Kwara state government to give each religion equal treatment in the state as enshrined in the constitution for peace to reign.

Yeye Olatunji in an interview with Saturday Vanguard in Ilorin said,”The government should maintain equality among the three recognized religions in the country; Christianity, Islam and Traditional religion.

“The government should treat them equally so that peace will reign. There should be no preferential treatment of one religion over another. The government should accord traditional religion public holiday.

“Government should grant public holiday to Ifa festival day (Odun Ifa) or Oke Itase. It should accord recognition to the traditional religion worship.”

Recall that Spokesman of the Emir of Ilorin, Mallam…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper