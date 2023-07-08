Markets, schools, banks shut in Onitsha, Nnewi over gunmen threats





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at some markets, schools and banks in Onitsha and Nnewi the commercial and industrial towns of Anambra State, as commercial and business activities were disrupted following sporadic gunshots by unknown gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order.

The development caused traders at the markets in the communities including Onitsha Main Market, Ochanja Central Market, Relief Market and Head Bridge Markets to close abruptly while banks hurriedly shut their doors against customers who visited to carry out some banking transactions.

The development made some schools to call parents who immediately rushed to schools to pick their children, particularly when they saw some Secondary School students going home.

This is even as the Anambra State Police command had urged residents of the state to go about their lawful activities and not to panic over rumours making the rounds, asking the people to remain indoors on Friday.

The State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper