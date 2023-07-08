Naija Super 8: Finidi backs Enyimba for semi-finals despite loss to Remo Stars





By John Egbokhan

Enyimba Coach, Finidi George, is not losing sleep over his side’s 2-1 defeat to Remo Stars in the Naija Super 8 tournament, insisting that the two-time Champions League winners will qualify for the semi-finals.

The Nigerian league champions got their challenge for the title of the biggest off-season football tournament in the country off to a shaky note, after Remo Stars edged them in a thrilling three-goal spectacle at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on Friday.

Enyimba and Remo Stars would be representing Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League after both sides finished first and second respectively in the league last season.

And after both teams’ latest tango, coach Finidi remained optimistic that Enyimba would progress to the semi-finals of the Naija Super 8.

“This is off-season competition. These boys have not rested. It showed today. I’m happy with my players, despite the loss. Traveling here makes it more difficult for us, compared…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper