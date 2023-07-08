Rivers APC pressures Tinubu to reject Wike





*Says recognising former governor will undermine loyal party members

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to antics by some people to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state. The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

The letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Darlington Nwauju, warned President Tinubu to be wary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper