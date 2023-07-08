Rybakina demolishes last British hope at Wimbledon





Defending champion Elena Rybakina swept past Katie Boulter, the last British player in the singles draw, to make the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.

The third seed raced to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in just 57 minutes and will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina unleashed seven aces in her total of 20 winners and broke the 89th-ranked Boulter five times.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper