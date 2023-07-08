She’s brilliant to have scored 249, Keyamo urges Nigerians to encourage Mmesoma





By Biodun Busari

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has called on Nigerians to encourage the 19-year-old Anambra student, Mmesoma Ejikeme for scoring 249 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mmesoma has been in the dailies following the forgery of her 362 UTME score which the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) confronted her upon.

She later confessed that her original score was 249, and both JAMB and the Anambra State Government panels instituted to probe the incident submitted that the 362 score was forged.

In his reaction on Twitter on Saturday, Keyamo said Mmesoma did not know the degree of her offence as a teenager but Nigerians could help her through encouragement, adding that many have made grave mistakes as teenagers that never came to bare.

The former minister said Mmesoma is a brilliant teen to have scored 249, and that her family should help in making a public apology to JAMB and Nigeria as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper