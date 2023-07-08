Sit-at-home: Ebonyi Govt hails police over arrest of 2 herbalists, 13 others





Ebonyi Government has hailed the Nigeria Police Force on the arrest of a 15-member gang following Tuesday’s shooting in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the hoodlum shot sporadically at different locations on Tuesday in Ebonyi while trying to enforce a seven-day sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in the south-east region.

The arrested hoodlums included two herbalists, a male and female and 13 others.

In a statement issued in Abakalik on Saturday by Mr Jude Okpor, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, also warned all criminals to steer clear of Ebonyi.

According to Okpor, no hidden place for criminals in the state.

“The state will not tolerate any form of criminality or gangsterism that will truncate peace and tranquillity.

“The state government has received with utmost delight and cheerful commendation, the news of the arrest and parade of a 15-member gang, who terrorised…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper