We’ll remove bottlenecks to investment – Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Abuja assured the manufacturing and service sectors that more reforms would be unfolded to enable efficiency and attract investments to the country.

He added that the ongoing economic ‘‘revolution’’ would be deliberately steered to capture and favour the teeming youths in the country.

The president stated this when he met with a delegation from the MTN, led by Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, at the State House, Abuja.

“We have a responsibility to revolutionise the economy so that our youths can share in the prosperity of the nation, otherwise we are only waiting for the dreams to be shattered.

“If you have any problems or impediments do let us know. We are ready to remove bottlenecks to investments in the economy,’’ the president assured.

He said that the sweeping changes across the world was largely driven by technology.

Tinubu said the growing rural-urban migration could only be controlled with more investments…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper