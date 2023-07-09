2023 UTME was like a walkover — Boy, 16, who scored 99 in Mathematics





By Dickson Omobola

Burning the midnight candle is an axiom that resonates mainly with the older generation. Nevertheless, for 16-year-old Oluwateledemi Adeyemo, who scored 99 in Mathematics and had a cumulative score of 334 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, he takes delight in the act, saying it provided a productive ground for his academic successes. Excerpts:

Which primary school did you attend and what was your experience like?

I began my primary education at Saint Raphael Kiddies School, Ondo. Then I proceeded to Destiny Nursery and Primary School. For my secondary education, I started at Faith Academy, Ikorodu, and finished at Stars International College, Ikorodu. In primary school, I began not quite well. With time, I became better. At first, I would emerge in third position; later on, second and third. It was a progression from grass to grace. While growing up, there were financial difficulties, I would be stopped from sitting an exam or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper