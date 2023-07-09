Buhari’s Ministers were the most powerful Ministers Nigeria ever had, yet they failed —KOKORI





• Speaks on rogue officers in security services

• ON OIL SUBSIDY SCAM: Tinubu has two years to

name, shame perpetrators

• ‘President will betray the South, M/Belt if he abandons

true federalism’

• Says NDDC underdeveloped Niger Delta

• ‘Why I rejected Peter Obi as Labour presidential candidate’

By Ochuko Akuopha

Chief Frank Kokori is a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and a notable and vocal figure in the struggle for June 12. In this interview, Kokori speaks on the removal of petrolsubsidy, insecurity and expectations from President Bola Tinubu among other issues of national importance. Excerpts:

You have been a strong advocate of true federalism in the country. What do you expect from President Bola Tinubu in this regard?

After a year, he should start thinking seriously about it. Nigeria should go true federalism. Actually, that is one of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper