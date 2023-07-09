Cost of Governance: Disquiet over nearly 3, 000 aides for Akpabio, Abbas, lawmakers





•‘N12 billion spent on NASS appointees’

BY Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Barring any last-minute change, members of the National Assembly, NASS, may end up having more than 2, 563 legislative aides at a time Nigerians are demanding a reduction in the cost of governance to survive the current economic crisis.

With the size of its membership, including aides, NASS is one of the institutions that consume a large portion of the national budget yearly.

The bloated number of aides comes with a high cost of public sector expenditure and impacts negatively on the development of the country.

Specifically, the Senate is made up of 109 members while the House of Representatives has 360.

Since 1999, the outrageous number of appointees by the 469 members of NASS has been an issue of concern, especially given what it costs taxpayers to maintain them.

At a time like this when the nation battles dwindling oil prices, 22.41 percent inflation, decreased Foreign Direct…





