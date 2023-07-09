Disregard fake police recruitment advert on social media – Force HQ





…says official announcements for recruitment into NPF will be made

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday urged Nigerians and the public to disregard a recent police recruitment advertisement circulating on social media platforms, saying it is fake.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement in Abuja.

It reads, “The Force wishes to reiterate and inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication.

“It states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police established recruitment process, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022/23 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper