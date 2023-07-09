DSS never raided our offices for documents against Tinubu – CCB Spokesperson





The Code of Code Bureau, CCB, has denied reports that the Department of State Services, DSS, raided its offices to cart away alleged incriminating documents on President Bola Tinubu.

The agency, in a statement by Daniel Okafor, Director of Education and Advocacy Services, described the claim was false.

The statement partly reads, “The attention of the Code of Conduct Bureau has been drawn to a publication on Friday 7th July, 2023, in Sahara Reporters, claiming that the DSS raided offices of anti-corruption agencies, specifically the CCB, ICPC and EFCC, and carted away documents affecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his associates.

“While the CCB would have preferred to ignore the write up given the unprofessional manner the story was put together, doing so will give the tale some value and help the writers achieve their aim of misinforming and misleading the general public about an event that happened only in their minds.

“The CCB wishes to state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper