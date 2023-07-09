Educational Sector in Nigeria Today 





By Emofonmwan Osarumwense Favour

The primary aim of education goes beyond literacy. Education aims to provide individuals with knowledge, skills and values; necessary to lead productive, fulfilling lives and contribute positively to the society. Therefore the need for education cannot be overemphasized. It is imperative that education should be open to everyone at all basis regardless of their gender, social class, ethnicity and race.

A society’s level of development is determined its level of education. Education focuses on holistic development by nurturing critical thinking, problem- solving, and creativity. It should also promote the development of social, emotional and ethnical capabilities, enabling individuals to be responsible citizens who can contribute positively to the society. “It is erroneous to think that only those who went to school, i.e. acquired formal education are educated. An educated person is one whose eyes have been opened to rational ways of solving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper