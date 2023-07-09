



By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria will not boycott its opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Canada, according to the captain of the side, Onome Ebi.

There have been reports of the team planning to boycott its opening game as a protest over allowances and bonuses, but that has now been put to rest with Ebi’s clarification.

In a video shared on the Twitter page of the senior female national team, she dispelled the report saying, “Honestly, I have no idea where that came from. We have not heard such conversation among ourselves, so I don’t know where that came from.”

Ebi said the team is in high spirits and ready for the World Cup.

Nigeria is in Group A along with co-hosts Australia, Canada, and debutants Republic of Ireland.

The World Cup begins on July 20 and Randy Waldrum’s side will begin their campaign on July 21 against Canada.

The post FIFA WWC: No plans to boycott opening match – Super Falcons captain, Ebi appeared first on Vanguard…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper