ill-Health: Be bold to provide good leadership, APC Chieftain tells Ondo Acting Gov





— Tells EXCO members to cooperate with Ayedatiwa or be dragged to ICPC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, in Ondo state and a lawyer, Chief Tolu Babaleye has called on the Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa to be bold enough to provide good leadership for the State, as it concerns participation of the state in the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Babaleye, insisted that Aiyedatiwa must be very proactive in exercising the powers of the Acting governor.

Reacting to the recent political happenings in the state, Babaleye also advised the Ayedatiwa “to convene State Executive Council and Security Council meetings to discuss and take far reaching decisions on economic and security situation in the state especially palliatives for the masses as a result of fuel subsidy removal and insecurity in Ose local government area.

Babaleye, said that there was the need for the state government officials, the House of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper