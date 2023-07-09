I’ve had failed marriage with three kids, but nobody knows  — Jim Iyke





Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has revealed that he had a failed marriage, despite having three, but not many people know about the personal issue.

Jim Iyke made this revelation while speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The father of three stated that his marriage failed due to the death of his mother, adding that he was the cause of his marriage failure.

He said, while grieving over his mother’s death, he emotionally abandoned his partner, who recently gave birth to his first son.

Jim Iyke noted that he invested all the love he had in his child and “left his wife behind.”

He said, “I have had a failed marriage but nobody knows that. I have three kids. I caused my marriage to fail. I am not the type that would blame anybody for my mistakes. There is a saying, ‘to boss up, own up’, There is a part of me that would take the easier route out.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper