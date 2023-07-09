Misconduct: PSC demotes Commissioner of Police to DCP; reduces ranks of 8 others





**Compulsorily Retires ACP

**Approves Dismissal of 3 ASPs.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of three senior Police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office.

The PSC also spproved the reduction in rank of a Commissioner of Police ,(CP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police and eight other officers .

A statement by Ikechukeu Ani, spokesman of the commission said the Commission took these decisions at the continuation of its 21st Plenary Meeting which began at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja on Thursday July 6th 2023.

It was presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the Commission who stood in for Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase retired Inspector General of Police.

“Dr. Arase had welcomed Members during the Plenary via zoom and commended them for fastidiously attending to Disciplinary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper