Missing ex president of ASUU, Fasina, found





By Adesina Wahab

Dr Dipo Fasina, former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who went missing on July 1 this year in Istanbul, Turkey, has been found.

Reports said he was found at the airport in Istanbul where he went missing penultimate Saturday.

Recall that Fasina, popularly called ‘Jingo,” was declared missing since July 1.

He was travelling to Algiers in Algeria via Istanbul in Turkey, when he got missing.

Fasina 76, was a Philosophy teacher for over 30 years at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, after bagging his Ph.D certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles.

He is a trustee of ASUU.

He was among those who set up the Philosophy Department of the then Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye and has taught the course in many universities across the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper