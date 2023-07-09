Oborevwori woos investors: Come to Delta, we are your friends





By Festus Ahon

Barely six weeks into his administration, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has taken a number of steps that show his level of preparedness to develop the state, particularly with his call on local and international investors to take advantage of the peace in Delta State and bring in their investments.

The governor made the call while receiving members of of a group, identified as the Ndigbo Cultural Forum, Asaba chapter at the Government House, Asaba during which he thanked them for supporting his gubernatorial ambition and for their investments, so far in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Forum, Chief Chinedu Obodo, said that the purpose of their visit was to congratulate the governor on his victory and successful inauguration as Governor of Delta State. He said that the Igbo are investing in Delta because of the prevailing peace, assuring that they would do more to support government’s efforts towards developing the state. The Chairman also assured the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper