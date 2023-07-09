Photo: Police arrest suspected cultist, recover pistol in Lagos 





The Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) said it has arrested a suspected cultist in the state.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in a statement via its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECTED CULTIST

– recover pistol



Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the early hours of July 8, 2023, arrested a suspected cultist in Ikoyi and recovered one semiautomatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia from him. pic.twitter.com/wwgjBCjpAk — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) July 9, 2023

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested with a with a pistol in the early hours of Frida in Ikoyi and recovered one semiautomatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia from him.

The statement reads, “After the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the…





