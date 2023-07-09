Retirement of military generals for every new govt not ideal – Sheikh Gumi





A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the retirement of military generals whenever there is a new government is not ideal.

Sheikh Gumi stated this in an interview on Trust TV on Sunday.

Recall that, at the height of banditry in the North West during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Gumi played mediatory role and brought out many Fulani armed militia from the bushes before he abandoned the project.

The scholar said he is willing to go back and finish what he started if there is a commitment from the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Meanwhile, Gumi, a medical doctor who retired as captain in the Nigerian Army, said the President Bola Tinubu has taken the right course in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He stated, “They are starting from the scratch, so I think they have the opportunity to learn and take the right course. I think that having Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser is a positive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper