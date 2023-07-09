There’s so much selfishness a wife should get away with





THE amount the average woman spends to look glamorous these days could make the average husband bankrupt for the rest of his life! Hakeem, a spare parts dealer and in his 40s is a self-made man. He’d first slaved as an apprentice under the uncle who brought him up before he was trusted enough to handle some of the transactions. When his uncle died suddenly and his only son flexed his muscles and took over running the business, Hakeem realised it was time for him to go.

“He launched his own spare-parts business from his one-room in the family house”, said Feyi, his younger sister. “Fortunately, he had clients he’d worked with in the past who didn’t trust his uncle’s son and they gladly switched over to him. He was even lucky to get a loan so he could get a proper shop and for a while, it was tough making all the repayments but he eventually did. I had my own beauty salon but was happy to double as an assistant in his shop until he could afford a full time…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper