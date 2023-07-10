37-year-old Teddus seeks N15m for urgent Kidney Transplant





By Chioma Obinna

A 37-YEAR-OLD Osuchukwu Ndubuisis Teddus has appealed to the general public to come to his rescue to raise the N15 million required for his urgent kidney transplant.

Teddus who hails from the Osuagwu family in Umuozuzu, Oboma, Ezinihitte LGA, Mbaise, Imo State, is battling with End Stage Kidney disease from presumed hypertensive nephrosclerosis, according to the doctors handling his case.

A medical report from Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre signed by a Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Shehu Yusuf explained that Teddus is currently placed on thrice-weekly hemodialysis and the fluid retention is gradually abating.

Yusuf who stated that Teddus and his donor are yet to complete their routine pre-transplant evaluation but initial investigations showed that their ABO blood groups match, added that although the patient has been on dialysis since presentation at the facility there has not been any appreciable improvement in his symptoms, especially body…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper