Adewale Ayuba releases Amapiano version of his single ‘Koloba Koloba’





Fuji Music Icon Adewale Ayuba has announced the release of the ”Amapiano” version of his single “Koloba Koloba”.

Ayuba who took to his Instagram account to disclose this, encouraged individuals to download as well as stream the music.

He said, “Koloba Koloba Amapiano version is out and available for you to download and stream anywhere you are.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Koloba Koloba was produced in 2021.

Earlier, in an interview with NAN, Ayuba revealed that the music was meant to change the wrong impression of most parents who believe that male musicians are irresponsible, drunkards, flirts and so do not want their daughters to marry them.

Also, Amapiano is a subgenre of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2010.

It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths and wide percussive basslines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to carve a niche for himself, Ayuba released his first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper