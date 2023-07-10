Alleged certificate forgery: NYSC tenders documents against Gov Mbah





By Anayo Okoli & Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

The Labour Party, LP, has continued the defence of its petition against Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State at the Election Tribunal with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as its first witness to prove the allegation of certificate forgery against the governor.

At the resumed hearing of the petition filed by LP and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, they called the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as its first witness whose official, Director of Certification, Aliyu Abdul Mohammed tendered some documents which were admitted by the tribunal as evidence.

Among the documents tendered by the NYSC were the alleged forged discharge certificate used by Mbah as well as the original discharge certificate which they said Mbah ought to have collected. Also tendered was a letter written by Oma and Partners, an Abuja-based law firm, which had asked the Corps to scrutinize the discharge certificate submitted to the Independent National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper